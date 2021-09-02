“My message to everyone affected is we’re all in this together,” Biden said Thursday. “The nation is here to help.”
He reiterated just how thoroughly Ida decimated parts of at least a half-dozen states, speaking of a storm surge and flooding, as well as reports of winds up to 170 mph, which caused “unimaginable damage.”
“We know that there’s much to be done in this response on our part,” Biden said Thursday. “We need to get power restored, we need to get more food, fuel and water deployed.”
Ida — the fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland based on wind speed — knocked out power for more than 1 million customers in the New Orleans area, and left at least two dozen dead. At least seven people were confirmed dead in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and at least 41 more were confirmed dead in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as Ida continued its journey north.
Biden’s focus on the natural disaster marked a shifting of crises, from those abroad — the United States’ complete withdrawal from Afghanistan earlier this week — to those back home, offering Biden slightly more comfortable terrain. But the president has been eager to focus on a domestic infrastructure package, and Ida represents yet another unexpected emergency during the first year of his presidency.
Biden has deputized Cedric L. Richmond, a senior adviser to the president and former Louisiana congressman whose district included much of New Orleans, to oversee the relief effort. Biden, who said he has been speaking regularly with governors from the affected states, has also issued emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi, and noted that his administration has deployed about 250 generators.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, he added, also pre-positioned more than 3 million liters of water and more than 4.3 million meals in the Gulf Coast region before the storm hit, to help expedite the recovery.
Biden is expected to meet with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Friday, as well as parish presidents, mayors and other local officials in the affected areas.
Speaking Thursday, the president said he had asked the Federal Communications Commission to work with the White House to ensure that cellphone companies allow customers to use roaming services in affected areas, where their particular carrier’s transmission may be damaged or out of service.
“Just think of the sons and the daughters and the moms and dads and loved ones trying to reach each other in the feeling of fear or maybe something happened and it’s just because they can’t — the cellphone’s not working,” Biden said. “Think of the millions of people reaching out for help. This is important and it’s critical.”
Biden also implored private insurance companies to cover the hotel costs of residents who fled their homes out of fear for their safety, even if they were not specifically following an evacuation order.
“Don’t hide behind the fine print and technicality — do your job,” Biden said. “Keep your commitments to your communities that you insure. Do the right thing, and pay your policyholders what you owe them to cover the cost of temporary housing in the midst of a natural disaster.”
The president is expected to head to Wilmington, Del., after his New Orleans visit Friday, and spend the holiday weekend there.