Immigration has vexed Biden since the start of his presidency, and he has privately voiced concerns about being tagged by Republicans as too lenient. After initially easing some Trump administration regulations and signaling a more open posture, a surge of migrants arrived at the border and Biden struggled to house the unaccompanied children who were part of the influx. He caused an uproar in his party when he balked at increasing the annual cap on refugees before eventually agreeing to do so.