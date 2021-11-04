The payments, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal last week, would be limited only to immigrant families who were separated during the Trump administration, as part of legal settlements. Several agencies, including the ACLU, are currently working to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of the parents and children who were separated as part of Trump’s so-called Zero Tolerance enforcement policy in 2018. An estimated 3,000 children were taken from their parents by the U.S. government in May and June 2018, at the peak of Zero Tolerance. Department of Homeland Security officials say the total number taken while Trump was in office exceeds 5,500.