The payments, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal last week, would be limited to immigrant families who were separated during the Trump administration, as part of legal settlements. Several groups, including the ACLU, are working to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of the parents and children who were separated as part of Trump’s “zero tolerance” enforcement policy in 2018. An estimated 3,000 children were taken from their parents by the U.S. government in May and June 2018, at the peak of zero tolerance. Department of Homeland Security officials say the total number taken while Trump was in office exceeds 5,500.