Former vice president Joe Biden plans to strike a defiant tone during a campaign speech Wednesday night where he will rip President Trump’s efforts to smear him and assure his supporters that Trump won’t destroy him or his candidacy.

The top-polling 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has become inextricably intertwined with the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s behavior, which centers around Trump asking a foreign leader for dirt on Biden’s son.

Biden, who spent four decades in the Senate, has sought to separate Trump and his base from the Republican Party that contains his friends and peers. But in his remarks, Biden intends to slam the GOP.

“He is repeatedly smearing me and my family. His party fans out to carry the smear,” Biden will say, according to excerpts of Biden’s prepared remarks in Reno, Nev.

“Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me — I’m not going anywhere,” Biden will say. “You’re not going to destroy me. And you’re not going to destroy my family. I don’t care how much money you spend or how dirty the attacks get.”

Democrats have begun to worry that Trump’s relentless attacks on Biden will weigh on the campaign, even if they’re baseless. If Biden is the Democratic nominee there is fear that Trump could succeed in sowing doubt in voters’ minds.

Trump has accused Biden of pressuring Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor in 2016 to benefit his son, Hunter.

Hunter Biden served for nearly five years on the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest private gas company, whose owner came under scrutiny by Ukrainian prosecutors for possible abuse of power and unlawful enrichment. Hunter Biden was not accused of any wrongdoing in the investigation. At the time that Joe Biden, then acting in his capacity as vice president, sought to have Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor, ousted the investigation into Burisma was dormant, according to former Ukrainian and U.S. officials.

Biden and other Western officials have said they were in agreement that Shokin needed to go because he was not sufficiently pursuing corruption cases in Ukraine.

Biden said Trump sought to discredit him and his family because, “like every bully in history—he’s afraid. He’s afraid of just how badly I would beat him next November,”

During a July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president, Trump asked him to investigate Biden’s son for possible corruption. Republicans have leveled the charge that it was improper for a vice president’s son to sit on the board of a foreign company.

Nowhere in the prepared remarks does Biden talk about the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Earlier Wednesday, during a press conference with the president of Finland, Trump called Biden and his son “stone cold crooked.”

Biden spoke to reporters at a gun-safety forum in Las Vegas and was asked if he’d spoken to Hunter about this. Biden said they’d “communicated a couple of times,” but did not offer more detail than that.

“But look, there is zero, zero, zero, zero evidence of any assertion being made, I’m not going to … look, the issue is this president of the United States engaged in something apparently that is close to, well, engaged in activity that at minimum gives a lot of running room for the Russians and Ukraine and I think we should just focus on the issue,” Biden told the reporters. “Nobody has ever asserted that I did anything wrong except he and what’s that fellow’s name? Rudy Udi? Giuliani?”