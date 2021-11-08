Biden will kick off an infrastructure sales tour Wednesday at the Port of Baltimore, outlining how the measure will upgrade ports and help ease supply-chain disruptions that are preventing consumers from purchasing toys, electronics and other goods. He will also participate in a virtual town hall in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday to promote the infrastructure bill, and on Monday he sat down for an interview with Local 12 in Cincinnati, where he was asked what the measure means for the perennially dilapidated Brent Spence Bridge that connects the city to northern Kentucky.