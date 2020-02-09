“How do you explain the performance in Iowa, and why should voters believe that you can win the national election?”

What happened next left her a little shaken, Moore said.

Biden said it was legitimate question, but then turned the spotlight back on her, asking: “Iowa’s a caucus. Have you ever been to a caucus?”

When she indicated yes, he rebuked her “No, you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

The phrase was an allusion to a line in a John Wayne movie that Biden had used before. But Moore said she was flummoxed at his reaction to what she thought was a legitimate question.

“I read an article that he said [Iowa] was a punch to the gut, and I’m not one to just push on wounds. I’m not trying to humiliate anyone,” she told The Washington Post. “He wasn’t sitting in at the Senate trials for impeachment, so he had Iowa to himself. And then you’ve been a politician for like decades — how are you not way above all the other candidates?”

As Biden finished answering the question, he conceded that it was a legitimate question for voters to ask.