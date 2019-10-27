Biden made the statements in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday on CBS. Biden calls Trump’s attack ad a “flat lie.” At least one television network has refused to air it.
The former vice president tells CBS he doesn’t like “going after” politicians’ children. But he says none of his children will work in the White House, as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner do.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
