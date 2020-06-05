His comments came in a virtual town hall with young Americans hosted by his campaign and joined by the actor Don Cheadle. The former vice president fielded questions from several young African Americans. The discussion addressed issues of race and police violence.
Biden began his remarks with a mention of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck as he cried out that he could not breath. Biden said that as a white man, he cannot fully understand what it’s like to be a black man facing danger in encounters with law enforcement. He called the moment a “wake up call” to address “systemic racism.”
Later, one man posed a question to Biden: if it is true that you can’t lead people if you don’t love people, how he would lead differently as a president, specifically for black Americans.
“Because I love people,” Biden responded. A few minutes later he alluded to President Trump.
“The words of a president matter, no matter who the president is,” Biden said. He added, “How many of your friends do you know who have children, who when the president comes on there they pull them away from the TV?”
Repeating a declaration he has used in recent days, Biden said, “Hate didn’t begin with Donald Trump. It’s not going to end with him.” After saying he would take responsibility for his actions as president and address major problems, Biden posed the question of whether the nation was as good as it could it be.
Past nominees have stoked controversy with blanket descriptions of people. But in the most explosive cases, they applied disparaging or what some regarded as derogatory assessments of a far greater share of the population than Biden did on Thursday.
In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney told donors at a private fundraiser that there were “47 percent” of voters determined to support then-President Obama, “who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims.” After the remarks were made public, Romney faced widespread criticism.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton claimed that half of Trump’s supporters fit into a “basket of deplorables.” After a backlash, Clinton said she regretted her words.
As a candidate and throughout his presidency, Trump has frequently used divisive rhetoric, including anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim comments and praise for some participants in a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. He has often painted a dark picture of the country, falsely portraying it as overrun by crime, violence and malevolence.
Biden, by contrast, has frequently expressed optimism about the country’s future, even as it confronts what he has described as a difficult moment.
“The American people at heart are decent, honorable people,” Biden said at a fundraiser earlier Thursday.