In Tuesday’s primaries, Rep. Steve King lost his Iowa seat, but the ideas he promoted stand to live on inside the GOP. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York faces a primary challenge in a few weeks, but she’s not running as a fire-starter. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is no longer promising that things would not fundamentally change if he were elected president, pointing instead instead has pointed toward a transformational era in which government would play a bigger role in curing the country’s ills. Biden leads President Trump 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters nationally, compared with a virtual tie between the two candidates two months ago, according to the latest Post-ABC News poll.

The pandemic has already changed how tens of millions of people will cast ballots in primaries and the general election this year, with nearly 30 states changing rules or practices. Here’s what we know about arguments against voting by mail.

