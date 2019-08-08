Former vice president Joe Biden is leading the pack in Iowa, according to a new Monmouth University poll, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is viewed most favorably among the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders.

The survey results, released Thursday, shows Biden winning the support of 28 percent of likely 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus voters. He had previously taken 27 percent in an April Monmouth poll. Warren, however, is hot on his heels: the Massachusetts Democrat now has 19 percent support, up from seven percent in April.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who has tangled with Biden on the debate stage, takes 11 percent in the new poll, up slightly from April, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has seen his support drop to nine percent from 16 percent four months ago.

Iowa voters have become much more familiar with their party’s candidates since the spring, with several establishing heavily positive reputations. Warren stands out the most on this front, with 76 percent of likely caucusgoers holding a favorable impression of her compared with 14 percent unfavorable. Those figures mark an improvement from her 67 percent-20 percent favorable-unfavorable margin in April.

Biden is also widely popular, with 73 percent rating him favorably and 19 percent unfavorably, though his positive rating dipped five percentage points in the past four months.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg garners a 68 percent favorable mark, up sharply from 45 percent favorable mark in April, a point when nearly one-quarter of voters had not heard of him. Despite the improved reputation, Buttigieg’s 8 percent support among likely caucusgoers is little changed from 9 percent in April.



Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke listens as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate on July 30 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

The poll finds Sanders has become less popular since the spring, coinciding with his drop in support. His favorable rating declined from 67 percent in April to 58 percent in the new poll. One-third of those surveyed now have an unfavorable view of Sanders, the highest among candidates measured in the poll — and significantly higher than the share who give unfavorable marks to Biden (19 percent) and Warren (14 percent).

Sanders’s support for the nomination in latest Monmouth poll matches his 9 percent support in a July USA Today/Suffolk poll following the first debate in June, but is lower than his 19 percent support in a mid-July CBS News/YouGov poll. Together, the polls underscore the uncertainty of candidates’ support at a stage when voters are still evaluating the field, as well as the bursts of coverage surrounding debates.

Notably, 32 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers think half or more of the two-dozen Democratic candidates could beat President Trump in November 2020, while 35 percent think less than half of them can, and another 30 percent think only one or two of them can.

“Biden is the main beneficiary of voters who think that the field is pretty weak against Trump,” Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said in a statement. “Among those who feel only one or two candidates have a shot, 41% currently support Biden, compared with just 13% who are for Warren, 11% for Harris, 10% for Sanders, and 5% for Buttigieg.”

The poll was conducted Aug. 1-4 among 401 Iowa registered voters who Monmouth identified as likely to attend the Democratic presidential caucuses in-person or through a virtual caucus. The margin of sampling error for overall results is plus or minus five percentage points.