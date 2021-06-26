“Not that long ago, well within the lifetimes of many people in this room, being ‘outed’ could be disqualifying from public service — any public service, not just being a Cabinet officer,” said Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary to be confirmed by the Senate. “Yet today here I am. Here you are. Here we are — standing in the East Room in the company of the president of the United States and the first lady, wishing each other Happy Pride.”