Jeff Ricchetti has been able to dramatically expand his work during the Biden administration, contacting people who work with his brother or know him as Biden’s governing consigliere. Since May of 2020, just after Biden emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee, Jeff Ricchetti has signed 12 new clients, including the four contracts that have him in contact with Biden’s office and four others that have him contacting Cabinet-level agencies, according to filings. The firm he founded with Steve Ricchetti has reported making $820,000 in the first three months of this year, the most recent federal filings available. That represented nearly five times more than it made in the same period last year.