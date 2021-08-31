Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at the consultancy RSM, has estimated that the hurricane damage will cause a 0.2% drag in U.S. gross domestic product this quarter. That drag should be made up once rebuilding takes place. But economic costs could endure because of higher insurance costs. The First Street Foundation estimated in a report this year that the 4.3 million homes at risk of substantial flooding would need to see their premiums for flood insurance rise 7.2 times over the next 30 years to cover the expense of the growing risks.