The subsidy increases in Biden’s COVID law have made a tangible difference. The average premium paid by new customers dropped from $117 a month to $85 a month, or 27%, with the more generous aid. According to CMS, the median — or midpoint — deductible went from $450 to $50, a reduction of nearly 90%. People who already had ACA coverage can also get the increased aid by going back to the insurance marketplace. People who’ve had a spell of unemployment are eligible for added breaks.