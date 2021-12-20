Eventually the president backed off, saying he was prepared to go along with a bill in the neighborhood of $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion, hoping that would gain Manchin’s support. But the details of the bill caused other problems, including some of the budgetary gamesmanship employed to disguise the cost of the bill if the provisions were made permanent, as many Democrats wanted but which the bill did not call for. Inflationary pressures in the economy added to the weight holding the bill back from winning Manchin’s support, though many economists said it would not add much to current inflation.