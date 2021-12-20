That the legislation depended on the support of Manchin (or any other single senator), however, spoke volumes about the problem Biden, his team and the liberal wing of the Democratic Party faced collectively. What comes next will fully test the leadership and political skills of the president.
Biden must have understood the fragility of the foundations upon which his domestic aspirations stood. No president has attempted so much with such narrow margins in Congress. Still, he decided to challenge the physics of politics, perhaps believing — as did many in the party — that in the end, no single senator would dare sink the president’s signature proposal and thereby threaten Biden’s presidency itself — particularly after being offered concessions.
Biden was convinced that he had come to the Oval Office at a time in the country’s history that demanded big and bold actions and that the political climate was ripe for action. White House officials did not shrink from the comparisons to Franklin D. Roosevelt arriving in Washington in the depths of the Depression. Roosevelt had pledged “bold, persistent experimentation.” Sensing historic parallels and opportunities, the Biden administration moved on multiple fronts.
Biden had learned from the missteps of the Obama administration, when he was vice president. Fighting a massive recession, President Barack Obama pushed through Congress what seemed like a substantial stimulus package, only to realize later it had been too small with no recourse for a second request.
Biden went big from the beginning with his stimulus bill, a $1.9 trillion package, and signed it into law fewer than 60 days into his presidency. He succeeded as well in passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, a bipartisan agreement that fulfilled his pledge to try to find common cause with Republicans where possible. Other presidents have talked about and even proposed similarly ambitious investments. Biden got it done.
The Build Back Better package, however, took on special significance, the proposal that could help cement a legacy. The stimulus package was a necessity, given the covid-induced problems. Infrastructure was a way to work across the aisle while meeting long-unmet needs across the country. The Build Back Better bill, however, spoke most directly to the ambitions of the new administration and to pent-up demands among Democrats, especially the party’s liberal wing.
But the bill’s construction and subsequent path through the legislative maze complicated Biden’s hopes for success. The measure contained all manner of Democratic priorities. No one could find a simple way to describe it.
Biden sketched the ambitions from the White House, but it was left to the Democratic left to start to build it. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Budget Committee, took the lead, amid talk that he hoped to produce something that would cost $6 trillion. Eventually what emerged was a bill estimated to cost around $3.5 trillion, a massive proposal that some liberals nonetheless saw as a concession to moderates.
Elements of the bill proved popular when pollsters asked Americans about individual provisions. But few Americans really knew what was in the bill. What got through to the public was the debate over size not substance, and from the beginning Biden was on the defensive. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) became the principal holdouts among the 50 Democratic senators. They were vocal in their resistance and sometimes specific in what they would accept, at least in their private negotiations. They would not accept $3.5 trillion more in spending.
Eventually the president backed off, saying he was prepared to go along with a bill in the neighborhood of $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion, hoping that would gain Manchin’s support. But the details of the bill caused other problems, including some of the budgetary gamesmanship employed to disguise the cost of the bill if the provisions were made permanent, as many Democrats wanted but which the bill did not call for. Inflationary pressures in the economy added to the weight holding the bill back from winning Manchin’s support, though many economists said it would not add much to current inflation.
How Biden responds is now the question. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) indicated Monday that he would put the bill on the floor for a vote next month, saying all senators should be on the record as to where they stand. If it is meant to punish Manchin to make him vote in public, that seems unlikely.
For Biden, the first step will be to reengage with Manchin and for the two old colleagues to lower the temperatures from Sunday. Then what? White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at her briefing Monday afternoon that Biden will continue to “fight like hell” to win passage of the current legislation. But Manchin’s opposition to the child tax credit could scuttle those hopes.
Also possible is that Biden will have to come forward with a package further scaled down, more targeted and more transparent in its costs. After all, the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better package once were seen as a single proposal but were later split into two pieces.
If he takes this path, he could focus a few coherent elements, whether on children or climate or older people or something else. He could create something with a clearer identity that would be easier to sell to the public, less costly and still something with lasting effect. When Bill Clinton’s ambitious health-care proposal died early in his administration, a crushing defeat that led to big losses in the 1994 midterm elections, he came back in his second term to enact the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Biden faces head winds into next year’s elections and now he has been stung by someone from his own party. Harking back to Roosevelt, he has been bold in his ambitions and he has been persistent in defending the Build Back Better bill. Now experimentation might be in order.
As Roosevelt added when he spoke those words, “It is common sense to take a method and try it: If it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something.” Roosevelt was talking about programs enacted, that if they did not work, he was prepared to move on with something else. For Biden, the choice now is to keep fighting for the contents of the package Manchin has rejected or rework and try something new.