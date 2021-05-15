“I think the biggest problem here is that this feels like an abrupt 180 to people. In reality, Dr. Walensky and Dr. Fauci have both explained the scientific reasoning underlying this,” said Angela Rasmussen, research scientist and virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan, referring to national infectious-diseases director Anthony S. Fauci. “But I think the fact that it was somewhat of a surprise underscores the need for transparency in formulating guidance and policy. In a pandemic, we are all stakeholders. If the public feels blindsided by these announcements, it suggests to me that they should have more opportunity to understand the basis for these decisions.”