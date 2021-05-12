It was a remarkable coming together of six figures — Vice President Harris joined the group — with intertwined histories and complicated backstories. McConnell and McCarthy are battling for the future of their party, representing different wings and divergent approaches on how closely to hew to Trump. The former president regularly insults McConnell, who has blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. McConnell has a long-lasting relationship with Biden, but last week said he would devote “100 percent” of his focus to stopping him — later clarifying “depending on what it is.”