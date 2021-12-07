According to the White House, the wreath contains a wild sunflower, the state flower of Kansas, in honor of Dole, who represented the state in the Senate. Dole, who was awarded two Purple Hearts for his service in World War II, died Sunday at age 98.
Biden made the sign of the cross before walking to the New Jersey pillar of the memorial, where Jill Biden laid a bouquet in honor of her father, Donald Jacobs, who served as a U.S. Navy signalman in World War II.
The White House said Biden and his wife visited the memorial “to mark National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and honor the American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.”
Biden made no public remarks during the visit, which came before a scheduled secure video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Dole, who represented Kansas in the Senate from 1969 to 1996 and was the Senate Republican leader for more than a decade, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday.
Pelosi issued a separate statement Tuesday marking the anniversary of “a brutal assault on American soil [that] killed over 2,400 beautiful patriots and forever changed our nation and the world.”
“May it be a comfort to the Pearl Harbor community and families who lost a loved one that the luster of the extraordinary heroism and valor of that dark day will never fade,” Pelosi said.