Beyond the specific agenda, the meeting carries symbolism as Biden highlights his message that the U.S.-European alliance is back on track after the disruptions of the Trump years. Thursday’s session carries added resonance because Merkel, who routinely clashed with President Donald Trump, will soon end her 16-year tenure as leader of the most powerful country in Europe — and, some would say, as the de facto leader of Europe itself.
Biden is also expected to raise at least one thorny issue, according to senior administration officials, when he brings up U.S. objections to a major gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia. U.S. officials are concerned that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is nearly 90 percent complete, will give Russia potential leverage over Germany, while harming Ukraine by weakening its status as a conduit for Russian natural gas.
Biden and Merkel are also expected to discuss a World Trade Organization proposal to waive patent protections on coronavirus vaccines. Biden supports the waiver as a way to let countries such as India make their own vaccines, while Merkel, like some other European leaders, opposes it as ineffective.
Thursday’s meetings — which include a one-on-one session as well as a wider group discussion — are not expected to result in dramatic breakthroughs or major new policies. They are in many ways a culmination for Merkel and her long political career as she steps down in September.
Merkel’s visit marks the first time Biden has met a European leader at the White House in person since becoming president. The two leaders are expected to hold a joint news conference before Biden later hosts Merkel for dinner.
Administration officials view the day-long event as Biden’s latest effort to reverse Trump’s “America First” approach to diplomacy, in which he criticized funding for NATO and took a tougher approach to longtime American allies. Merkel has a far longer, and warmer, relationship with Biden than she did with Trump.
Merkel started the day by meeting Vice President Harris at her official residence for breakfast. In brief remarks, Harris praised Merkel’s long career and noted that this was the fourth American administration the German leader has worked with.
“I want to thank you for your years of leadership,” Harris said. “I’m very proud that I believe that I am the first vice president to host you at the official residence of the vice president.”
She added: “It goes without saying that the relationship between our two countries is one founded on many shared values, including a commitment to democracy around the world. So, welcome, welcome.”
Merkel said she was “delighted” to meet with Harris. “I think that we can indeed cooperate very well in order to boost values and also continue to build on them,” Merkel said.
“Please,” Harris said. “Let’s have breakfast.”
With that, they entered the residence.