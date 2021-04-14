Moritsugu is expected to report to Bruce Reed, Biden’s deputy chief of staff, with the rank of deputy assistant to the president, one of the people said. All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity because Moritsugu’s position has not yet been announced.
Neither Moritsugu nor the White House immediately responded to a request for comment. Biden is scheduled to meet with the leadership team of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus in the Oval Office on Thursday.
Moritsugu previously worked at the Anti-Defamation League and served on the staffs of Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and former senator Daniel Akaka (D-Hawaii).
She has also held various policy roles at the Democratic Policy Committee, worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration and oversaw Senate legislative affairs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
After the Atlanta-area spa shootings, in which six Asian women were killed, Duckworth and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) threatened to block future Biden nominees because of the dearth of representation in the administration. They withdrew that threat after receiving assurances that Biden would appoint a senior Asian American White House official.
As Biden started to roll out his Cabinet and senior staff during the presidential transition, Asian American leaders raised concerns about the lack of representation of people of Asian descent.
Other than Vice President Harris, Biden only has one other person of Asian descent in his Cabinet, Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Biden nominated Neera Tanden to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, but she withdrew her nomination after bipartisan pushback from senators, who were concerned about her sometimes hard-hitting Twitter feed.
Asian American leaders are now pushing Biden to nominate Nani Coloretti, a former Obama official, for the OMB spot.