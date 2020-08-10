Biden has emerged a few times in recent days, riding his bike Saturday at a nearby state park — without a helmet, as is allowed in Delaware. He attended church services Sunday and took a selfie with an acquaintance outside (masks were worn, social distancing practiced). Neighbors say they’ve detected his presence off and on through the summer, as evidenced by black SUVs parked outside his house.

“They keep a very low profile,” said Ann Jennings, a Virginia resident who owns a home near the Bidens’ vacation house. Biden’s staff has been hesitant to say exactly where he is at any given moment, as he moves between homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

Rehoboth has become the summer destination of choice for many residents of the nation’s capital, as well as Delaware natives like Biden. It has its share of expensive homes, but is in many ways a modest retreat, filled with shops offering funnel cakes, french fries and saltwater taffy.

That makes it an incongruous place for Biden to weigh such a momentous decision. And as he consults with family, staff and friends about his running mate, Biden has chosen a place where President Trump’s name is inescapable.

If he were to stroll down to Rehoboth’s famous mile-long boardwalk, he’d find that the political merch in beach-adjacent shops is largely pro-Trump or pro-Republican. On a recent day, teenage girls interrupted their sunbathing to write “Trump 2020” in the sand. Over the weekend, a boat powered down the shoreline flying a Trump flag.

At a beachwear shop called South Beach, T-shirts for sale read, “Hell Yeah, I Voted Trump And Will Do It Again” and “Trump 2020 — the Sequel.”

Just one pro-Biden 2020 shirt was for sale. “We put that there as a joke,” explained a clerk. Igal Cohen, the owner, said his clientele does not support Biden.

“The demand is not there” for Biden-branded goods, Cohen said. Trump coronavirus masks are particularly popular, he added, despite the president’s own resistance to wearing them.

“I like what Trump’s done with the country,” said Ellen Parker, 59 of Lincoln, Del., between licks of soft-serve ice cream. “A lot of people don’t see it. I know he can be arrogant, but he’s getting stuff done.”

Still, Parker was there with her husband Wright celebrating their wedding anniversary, and he is backing Biden. “I’m not about to vote for Trump,” he said.

A nearby father-daughter duo was also split. Neither would give a name, but the dad was backing Trump — with reservations — because of his tough response to the recent demonstrations in big cities. His daughter wants Biden, saying the president has not conducted himself well in office.

Though Delaware is a blue state, two of its three counties voted for Trump in 2016, including Sussex, home to Rehoboth Beach. New Castle County, which backed Hillary Clinton, is by far the most populous of the three.

Moving north along the beach toward Biden’s home, the crowds thin out and people become more open to a Biden presidency.

“I’m voting for Biden because I think the guy in the White House is dangerous,” said Art White, 70, a retired Marine and civil servant who traveled with Biden to several far-flung destinations over the years as a military aide and happens to live nearby.

Biden, he said, is “a real cross-the-aisle guy,” referring to the former vice president’s penchant for bipartisanship, adding that he hasn’t seen him much this year.

In Biden’s private development, patrolled by private security officers, a woman rode her bike through the neighborhood Monday flying a mini “Biden” flag from the back.

Biden’s home is large, but it’s hardly the biggest on a cul-de-sac that includes several palatial new homes. He bought his two-story, six-bedroom beach house in June 2017, about two years after the death of his eldest son, Beau, from brain cancer.

A sign above one of the two garages reads “Beau’s gift.” The other garage has a sign that reads “Forever Jill,” in homage to his wife who neighbors have spotted there more frequently.

A few months after buying the property, the Bidens spent about $44,000 putting in a pool, property records show. The backyard includes a patio, outdoor fireplace and chimney and grilling area. Downstairs rooms feature hardwood floors and large windows.

On Monday morning three black SUVs were stationed outside along with a bevy of Secret Service agents dressed in casual beach attire. By the afternoon two of the vehicles were gone.

The water is a few blocks away, accessible by crossing a paved road and then strolling down a boarded walkway. So-called “beach ambassadors” sit on either side of the path, checking to be sure that only residents of the nearby development are using it. Biden occasionally comes to the beach, but hasn’t been spotted this year.

The Bidens have been renting in the area for years, said Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns, who said locals have often seen the former vice president at Browseabout Books buying a newspaper. His wife’s book, “Where the Light Enters,” is on sale there for $10.

Rehoboth is a more accessible place than some recent presidential retreats. The president’s Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, are members-only establishments. former president Barack Obama was partial to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, a vacation spot favored by billionaires.

“It’s not the Hamptons and it’s not Asbury Park,” said Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist who has long owned a home here, referring to a wealthy area and a famously working-class locale. “But it has nice things from both of them.”