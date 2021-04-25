“Before, you could just smell the crazy,” said the writer, whose books include explorations of Washington in the time of Watergate and the Ronald Reagan years. “Now, the temperature in the city is lower, and that’s entirely healthy. I disagree with Biden more every day — I mean, who’s going to pay for all this? — but you don’t stay awake at night worrying that Biden’s going to do something crazy. What I like best about him is that he’s not in my face every 10 minutes.”