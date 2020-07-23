“Our response was not to ignore those problems,” Obama said, referring to the increasing national awareness and anger about police brutality.

He cast as a positive sign of growth, and not political flexibility, Biden’s moves over the years and particularly this spring to be more critical of police treatment of Americans.

“Something that I’ve always admired about you, Joe, is your willingness to listen and learn,” said Obama to Biden. “It is a sign of leadership when you are willing to hear other people’s experiences.”

The two referred to an Obama administration task force that came up with ideas to stem police abuse and seemed to imply that some of those ideas could still be employed.

“We arrived at a series of recommendations that are still pertinent to this day,” Obama said of the task force. Neither man offered details.

In the video of their first in-person discussion since April, the two also discussed health care and how, they said, the broader problems they faced in office prepared Biden to tackle the current troubles convulsing the country, including the coronavirus pandemic.

“You and I had experience dealing with health crises and public health crises,” Obama said to Biden, seated in a leather chair across an expansive office from his former running mate. “I have confidence that you’re going to actually listen to experts and you’re going to pay attention to the science, and you’re not going to quit.”

Biden’s team has heavily promoted the conversation, releasing an initial teaser on Wednesday and later several snippets meant to build excitement among Democrats eager to see the party’s former leader pass a baton to their presumptive presidential nominee. Unable to host a massive rally because of the coronavirus, the pair instead opted to use techniques perfected by network TV to hype major shows or interviews.

The video showing the two political leaders felt like a mash-up of an interview — with Biden careful to refer to Obama as “Mr. President” when responding to his questions — and a pep talk with Obama saying on five separate occasions that he has “confidence” that Biden is the right person for the moment.

During the course of the video, President Trump was never mentioned by name, but Biden referred to him dismissively as “this guy.”

The Biden and Obama teams said they wanted the video to show the chemistry and ease between the two men and believed that releasing a portion of their meeting would be a way to achieve that. Biden’s team bragged on social media that the video teaser of the meeting received 10 million views within hours of its release, causing a spike in supporters joining the campaign’s email list.

On the topic of health care, the two engaged in a lengthy riff in which both recalled thatthey initially saw the Affordable Care Act as a start — not a destination. Obama likened his signature achievement to a “starter home” that young couples purchase but hope to upgrade as they have more means.

“It’s not the end of the process, it’s the beginning of the process,” Obama said.

Picking up on Obama’s “starter house” theme, Biden noted that Americans participating in Obamacare like the program, just like people appreciate living indoors.

“That starter house, they got inside the house they realized, ‘Wow, God, this is better than being out in the cold,” Biden said, causing Obama to laugh.

Biden took the metaphor even further, likening Republicans who are trying to dismantle the program to a person “out there banging” and attempting to “take down the house.” Trump’s administration has backed a court fight to void Obamacare, but has yet to define a replacement insurance program.

The former vice president also added that he likens the Affordable Care Act to the Social Security program, which grew in both reach and popularity over time.

Throughout the conversation, Obama returned to the theme that Biden has a deep understanding of the challenges of being president and sees well past the trappings of the office, another implicit critique of Trump who brags about his lack of governing experience but appears to revel in the accoutrements of the office he holds.