Obama thought good policy would sell itself. Biden’s aides say he designed his package around key pieces that sell well, including easy-to-understand ideas such as $1,400 stimulus payments and vaccines.

The opening months of the Biden administration have provided the Democratic Party with a rare “do-over” — a chance to enact wide-ranging agenda items far more quickly and on a larger scale than in 2009. Even Biden’s slogan, Build Back Better, aspires to improve what came before.

AD

AD

Surrounded by many of the same top aides who worked in the Obama White House, the Biden team is behaving almost as if it is back to work after a lengthy sabbatical, picking up where Obama left off without having to ascend a learning curve.

The Donald Trump era offered Democrats a view of their worst nightmare — a president that most of them saw as authoritarian and dangerous to the country’s future. Bound by that fear, Democrats say they are attempting to undo what many both inside and outside the administration view as the mistakes and disappointments from the Obama years.

“For them to go back four years later, with the benefit of eight years of White House-based political experience — it’s an advantage I don’t think any administration has ever had,” said Dan Pfeiffer, who was a senior adviser to Obama. “During much of the second term in particular, I would think, ‘Man, if I only knew then what I know now.’ ”

He added: “They actually get to do that and go back in a time machine.”

During his first formal news conference Thursday, Biden repeatedly returned to a theme of getting things done, approaching the office almost like a general contractor on a construction project.

AD

AD

“I’ve been hired to solve problems,” Biden said.

But his approach comes with risks, members of both parties say. The Obama alumni populating Biden’s West Wing are some of the same people who struggled to read the political moment in 2009. And a focus on avoiding mistakes from the past, some warn, could mean they’re not seeing problems on the horizon.

“The biggest danger for Joe Biden is wanting to move very fast without bringing the American people with him in terms of some of these objectives,” said Leon Panetta, who served as Obama’s defense secretary and Bill Clinton’s chief of staff. “That’s probably the biggest challenge that he’s got.”

Of the first 50 top staff posts Biden announced, nearly 80 percent had worked in the Obama White House or on his campaign. They included senior officials such as Susan Rice, Obama’s ambassador to the United Nations who now runs Biden’s Domestic Policy Council; John F. Kerry, once Obama’s secretary of state and now Biden’s climate envoy; and Brian Deese, a mid-level Obama aide who is now helming the National Economic Council.

AD

AD

Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, held that position for Biden when he was vice president and later helped Obama during the Ebola outbreak. Some Cabinet secretaries also were fixtures during the Obama era, with Janet Yellen leading the Treasury Department now after Obama appointed her to chair the Federal Reserve. And Biden’s agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, returned to the same job he held just over four years ago.

So far, Biden has passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package and is preparing an infrastructure measure that will also address climate change. The new efforts could cost more than $3 trillion and will almost certainly be accompanied by tax increases, another thorny legislative topic.

He and his aides have said they are also trying to avoid becoming mired in issues that have long bedeviled Washington, including gun control and immigration.

AD

AD

Contrasting the 44th and 46th presidents has revealed tensions between Biden’s team and some from the Obama years who have not joined the administration. Many of those alumni bristle at the idea that fundamental mistakes were made, arguing that the political climate surrounding the nation’s first African American president a decade ago was dramatically different.

“The parallels between the Recovery Act and the American Rescue Plan has been treated like the Obama experience is frozen in amber from 2009 to 2010,” said Pfeiffer, referring to the smaller stimulus passed during the Great Recession.

He said that during “the full breadth of the eight years” of the Obama administration, “politics changed and the Republican Party changed.”

AD

Biden is in some ways an unlikely leader to usher in sweeping changes quickly. Despite his long career in Washington, he is not associated with many transformational policy wins, and some past victories, such as the 1994 crime bill, later became political liabilities.

AD

Biden’s friendly comments about the opposition party accompanied by a generally affable demeanor belies his determination to push the levers of power much harder than the president he served, according to aides.

But some Democrats worry that Biden is creating a “go-it-alone” standard that will be off-putting to moderate voters.

“There is clearly intense division — not only on Capitol Hill, but throughout the country. And frankly, that’s why we should focus our efforts on building consensus around the issues, like infrastructure,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) said.

AD

But two people who have recently spoken to Biden, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose conversations with the president, said that he aims to enact a bolder agenda than Obama — motivated not out of a sense of rivalry but by his lifelong quest to gain the presidency.

AD

He is aided by the fact that the political landscape on the left has changed in meaningful ways since the Obama era, with Democrats far more open to bigger spending and bolder ideas. So while Biden has smaller majorities in Congress, the Democrats who are in office are more ideologically aligned.

“If someone had said to me in 2009, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this $1.9 trillion bill,’ I would have said: ‘Whoa,’ ” said Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), a close Biden ally.

AD

Democrats used to try make an effort to ensure that new programs were paid for, Casey said. “Our party had kind of shifted to ‘every penny must be paid for’ or you can’t even talk about it,” Casey said. “I used to be more in that camp.”

Casey said watching Republicans enact massive tax cuts that fueled the deficit changed his views. If they would spend freely to help the rich, he reasoned, why not put some money in the pockets of the poor?

AD

Biden aides have said that he designed his stimulus package with the sales job in mind, pushing them to be sure there were pieces of it that could be easily communicated to Americans.

Advisers to Biden have said his time in Washington meant it was easy for him to dismiss the GOP opening offer to negotiate. After Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion package, Republicans countered with a $600 billion deal, a number that Biden allies have said he viewed as an unserious response.

AD

“The whole way he got the American Recovery Act through is totally based on seeing what the Republicans did before in 2009,” said one longtime Biden confidant who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the president’s views. “If you fool me once, shame on you. If you fool me twice, shame on me.”

Lessons from his time in the executive branch came through as Biden interviewed potential Cabinet secretaries and would continually probe candidates to gauge how they would work with others on the team in issue areas that overlapped, said former senator Ted Kaufman, who headed Biden’s transition.

There are aspects of the Obama presidency that Biden has tried to mimic, Kaufman said. “Obama makes decisions and he doesn’t take forever,” Kaufman said. Biden has a long history of missing self-imposed deadlines for decision-making but has shown more discipline in that area in the early days of his term.

Biden has also prioritized a warm approach to Capitol Hill and the Senate, working to keep Democrats unified with slim majorities in both chambers.

AD

“He constantly repeats that we have to stick together and that this is an effort that has to be with the executive and the legislature. If not, it’s not going to work,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), who chairs the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee. “He says that over and over again. It’s not just words, you can just tell.”

With Republicans, Biden has focused on offering rhetorical olive branches and messages of bipartisanship aimed at appealing to Republican voters. But he’s earnestly stayed in touch with at least some GOP lawmakers.

“We have had more opportunities to talk to Biden administration people and even the president himself than they might remember from early Obama times,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who said he is open to working with the administration on infrastructure.

“I think even President Obama would probably acknowledge the outreach standard they set should not be too hard to beat,” Blunt said, adding that he felt Obama “kind of gave up” on the legislative process in the last six years.

The lessons Biden is applying don’t just come from his eight years as vice president. His nearly half-century in Washington has helped him understand which rituals he can ignore and what he must do, according to several Democrats who have watched him.

Biden, for example, hasn’t scheduled a joint address to Congress — resisting pressure to do so in a predetermined time frame. He also waited weeks to hold a formal news conference.

Obama and Bill Clinton, the last two Democratic presidents, didn’t have that kind of experience.

“They tended to be more hesitant,” said Panetta, who worked in top positions for both of them. “They tended to be trying to find their way. And they tended to give deference to people who are more experienced, that had been around.”

Panetta added: “That’s not the case with Joe Biden.”