Obama is scheduled to deliver Reid’s eulogy, while Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will also speak at the 11 a.m. ceremony at the Smith Center for Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas.
Reid died last week after a years-long battle with cancer. He retired from the U.S. Senate in 2016 after representing Nevada for five terms, including 12 years as the chamber’s top Democrat.
Elder M. Russell Ballard, a senior leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will also speak. Carole King and Brandon Flowers of the Las Vegas-based band The Killers will perform.
After services, Reid’s remains will be transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where he’s scheduled to be honored in a Jan. 12 ceremony.