“Covid cases are down. Covid deaths are down. Unemployment filings are down. Hunger is down,” the president said. “Vaccinations are up. Jobs are up. Growth is up. People getting health coverage is up. Small business confidence is up. Put it simply, America is coming back.”
The remarks come at a pivotal moment, amid negotiations with Republicans over an infrastructure spending plan that both sides have agreed to carry into next week. Republicans and some Democrats have raised concerns that Biden’s plan to pump trillions of federal dollars into the economy, along with other factors like pent-up demand, could increase the risk of inflation.
Midway through his speech, Biden mocked Republicans who voted against his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill but nonetheless have touted elements of it that are popular in their districts.
“I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list,” he said, holding up a notecard that listed at least 13 members and which aspects of the legislation they have promoted. “I mean, some people have no shame.”
“That’s okay with me,” Biden added. “But if you’re going to try to take credit . . . don’t get in the way of what we still need to do.”
Coming after a stretch that has seen the White House consumed with violence in the Middle East, a pipeline shutdown that threatened gasoline shortages and plans for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the speech was also an attempt to focus on what Biden has long seen as a core basis for his presidency: kitchen-table economic issues.
“I’m a capitalist, but here’s the deal,” he said. “My sole measure of economic success is how working families are doing, whether they have jobs that deliver dignity.”
He said that while Wall Street executives and business owners “should be rewarded for their success and the risk they take,” American economic policy needs to shift more in the direction of the working class.
“I just think after decades of workers getting a raw deal, it’s time they be given a fair shake,” he said.
While Biden’s push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour has met congressional resistance, he suggested that the U.S. labor supply shortage was leading to increased wages. He pointed to McDonald’s, Home Depot and Bank of America as examples.
“They have to raise wages to attract workers,” Biden said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Looming over Biden’s remarks were the ongoing negotiations over an infrastructure package in Congress. He argued that the United States is falling behind the rest of the world in research and infrastructure investments.
“We’re in a race to see who wins the 21st century,” Biden said. “We must be number one in the world to lead the world in the 21st century. It’s a simple proposition, and the starting gun has already gone off.”
He compared the current moment to the country’s expansion of the electrical grid in the 1930s and the construction of the interstate highway system in the 1950s.
“They set the economy up to grow more quickly and share prosperity more broadly for decades to come,” he said. “Those electrical poles and wires still help our rural communities 80 years after they were built — and it’s time now to rebuild them.”
“The pandemic exposed just how badly we need to invest in the foundation of this country and the working people in this country,” he added.
While Democrats and Republicans generally agree on the need to spend more on American infrastructure, they diverge sharply over how large the package should be and how to pay for it. Biden has argued for raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans, but Republicans are adamantly opposed to reversing the tax cuts that former president Donald Trump signed into law in 2017.
“We had no problem passing a $2 trillion tax plan that went to the top 1 percent that wasn’t paid for at all,” Biden said. “But every time I talk about tax cuts for working class people, it’s ‘Oh, my God, what are we going to do?’ Well, we’re going to take back some of that 1 percent money.”
Biden delivered the speech at Cuyahoga Community College, the same location where he was slated to hold a campaign rally more than a year ago. That rally was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Biden cast his visit on Thursday as another indication that the country was bouncing back.
“There would be no rally that night. Life in America had changed, and a long, dark year was about to descend upon all of us,” he said. “Fourteen months later, we finally made it to campus. After a year of darkness, we’re now emerging in the light.”