Ahuja returned to federal personnel matters during the Biden transition as head of the team reviewing OPM and other agencies that deal with the federal workforce, taking a leave from her role as chief executive of Philanthropy Northwest, a regional philanthropic network of six northwestern states.

The OPM sets central policies ranging from hiring to firing for the 2.1 million executive branch workers and administers their retirement, insurance and other benefits.

The Trump administration had proposed gutting the agency by shifting most of its roughly 2,500 employees to the General Services Administration while moving its policy-making functions into the Office of Management and Budget, putting them under more direct White House control. A bipartisan move in Congress blocked those changes, although lawmakers agreed to move thousands of employees who conduct background checks for prospective and current employees to the Defense Department.

Even as it was left mostly intact, the personnel agency found itself emasculated by the Trump White House, which set a tone with numerous far-reaching policies to curb the power of the federal workforce and its unions.

Biden revoked them within days of taking office, stressing that rebuilding the civil service would be a priority for his government.

The Trump actions included presidential orders to restrict the role of unions in the federal workplace, limit employee protections in disciplinary cases to the minimum required by law, suspend diversity training pending a review of the content, and remove civil service protections from a large class of employees.

The office had only acting directors for all but about a quarter of Trump’s term, with two directors who were confirmed by the Senate each resigning after about six months. Trump’s last confirmed director resigned just as the coronavirus pandemic put new demands on federal agencies and turned unprecedented numbers of federal workers into teleworkers. The Senate did not act on a later nominee because of concerns about comments he had made while a political commentator.

Ahuja arrived at the agency during the Obama administration as it was hit by one of the federal government’s most far-reaching data breaches. The background investigation records of 4.2 million current, former and prospective federal employees and contractors were hacked, including personal information. It look the agency years to recover, and the incident, blamed on China, cost the agency’s director at the time her job.

Born to immigrants from India, Ahuja grew up in Savannah, Ga., and went to work as an attorney for the Justice Department after law school. She left the government to become founding director of a nonprofit, the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum.