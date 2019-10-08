Biden calls for the federal government to cover 75 percent of the cost of community college tuition, with states covering the rest. Sanders and Warren want universal free public college.

Biden proposes doubling the Pell Grant program and cutting in half the income percentage caps on student loan repayments.

Sanders proposes eliminating all student loan debt, while Warren proposes scrapping it for most debtors.

