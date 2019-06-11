Former vice president Joe Biden speaks during the I Will Vote Fundraising Gala last week in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Former vice president Joe Biden plans to deliver a scathing address Tuesday about President Trump and his policies — highlighting the impact of Trump’s trade war with China, among other things — as both men make appearances in Iowa.

According to prepared remarks released by his campaign, Biden will assert that the escalation of tariffs between the United States and China has “crushed” farmers in Iowa, the first presidential nominating state and a general election battleground.

“He thinks he’s being tough,” Biden says in remarks planned for delivery in Davenport, his final stop of the day. “Well, it’s easy to be tough when someone else is feeling the pain.”

Biden goes on to say that “Trump doesn’t get the basics” about the impact of Chinese tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.

“He thinks his tariffs are being paid by China,” Biden says. “Any beginning econ student at Iowa or Iowa State could tell you that the American people are paying his tariffs. The cashiers at Target see what’s going on. They know more about economics than Trump.”

[Trump levels new tariff threat against China, defends Mexico showdown]

In other parts of his remarks, Biden mocks Trump for recent comments about climate change. He also says that if he becomes the Democratic nominee, he will give Trump “a thrashing every day” for trying to undermine President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law.

Trump and Biden are staging events Tuesday on opposite sides of the state. Trump is scheduled to appear in western Iowa at an ethanol plant in Council Bluffs before heading to a Republican Party dinner in West Des Moines.

Biden has events scheduled in Ottumwa, Mount Pleasant and Davenport, all in the eastern half of the Hawkeye State.

While aides to both Trump and Biden said the timing of the overlapping visits was coincidental, the day will showcase a potential general election matchup between the incumbent Republican president and the Democrat who has been leading in early polling.

According to his prepared remarks, Biden also plans to address a comment about China that has drawn criticism from Trump.

During an event in Iowa last month, Biden said that China is “not competition for us” geopolitically, prompting Trump to call him “very naive” and say he made “a very dumb statement.”

In Davenport, Biden plans to say that he is “worried about China — if we keep following Trump’s path.”

“We are in a competition with China,” Biden says in the prepared remarks. “We need to get tough with China. They are a serious challenge to us, and in some areas a real threat. And every single step that Donald Trump is taking is only exacerbating the challenge.”

He then plans to tout proposed spending on infrastructure and workforce development.

Biden also plans to take aim at Trump for his skepticism about climate change, including a remark in a recent interview in which the president said the weather “changes both ways.”

“If he was just another rich guy sitting in his gold-plated apartment in Manhattan tweeting about how those pointy-headed scientists don’t know anything, it wouldn’t matter,” Biden plans to say. “But he’s president.”