In his 2007 memoir, Biden recalled that when he told his mother he was going to meet the queen of England, she advised him not to bow despite the protocol. “When I told her I was going to see the Pope, it was ‘Don’t you kiss his ring,’ ” Biden added. “ ‘Remember, Joey,’ she’d say, ‘you’re a Biden. Nobody is better than you. You’re not better than anybody else, but nobody is any better than you.’”