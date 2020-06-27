When asked for the data Saturday, a Biden spokesperson indicated that a response was forthcoming.

Also on Saturday, Biden said he has already prepared an immigration bill, and he reiterated his previous vow to send Congress legislation on his first day as president that would create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

“There are things that I had promised before that I’d do on Day 1 that aren’t going to go away,” Biden said at a virtual fundraiser. “We need to deal with immigration. I already have a bill written. I’m going to send to the United States Congress on Day 1 a path to citizenship for those in fact who are undocumented.”

The makeup of Biden’s team has come under intensifying scrutiny as questions of race have dominated the national political conversation. Some supporters have indicated concerns about the diversity of his team, which is led largely by white aides. Biden recently added more people of color to his team.

Symone Sanders, a campaign senior adviser, is his most visible African American aide. Biden also has a large crew of surrogates of various races, but they are not campaign staff members.

PBS correspondent Amna Nawaz noted to Biden in the town hall that his campaign had not yet released specific information about the diversity of his staff.

“When will you release that staff diversity data?” she asked.

Biden replied: “I’ll release that staff diversity data today. When we get off this call, we’ll call you.”

He added: “You know, the fact of the matter is, we have a very diverse staff. And we have a diverse staff that goes across the board and high-level and senior positions. So I will make sure we release it to you, and it does include AAPI members as well as a significant number of African Americans, significant number of women and Latinos.”

Nawaz followed up by asking whether Biden was talking about “the senior-most members of your staff, not staff overall — the people with agency who are at the decision-making table. Is that correct?”

“That’s correct,” Biden replied.

Nawaz said she would take Biden up on his offer.

“My team has to be watching this. When this is over, pick up the phone immediately and call her, okay?” Biden added.

Biden also said that his administration would “look like America.” He has previously vowed to name a woman as vice president and a black woman as his first Supreme Court nominee. In recent weeks, he has been under increasing pressure to name a black woman as his running mate as well.

