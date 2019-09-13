Former vice president Joe Biden responds to a question Thursday during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Former vice president Joe Biden said Friday he’d release his medical records to the public before the Iowa caucuses votes the day after a Democratic debate in which a challenger made allusions to his age.

Speaking to reporters after greeting students here at Texas Southern University, Biden first joked when asked about concerns regarding his acuity.

“What the hell concerns?” Biden asked. “Man, you want to wrestle?” he joked.

When pressed, Biden said that after his next physical, he’d release his medical records “before there’s a first vote.”

“I mean there’s no reason for me not to release my medical records,” the 76-year-old said.

Near the beginning of Thursday night’s debate, former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro challenged that Biden was misstating something he’d said two minutes prior about his health care plan.

“Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I mean, I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying that they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that,” Castro said.

The accusation that Biden’s memory had faltered was interpreted by many viewers as a direct hit at Biden’s age. Castro denies this, but it wouldn’t be the first time the younger Democrats in the crowded field have taken a swipe at Biden’s age.

Asked how he can prove to rivals that he can get the ball across the finish line, Biden said, “I carry the ball over the finish line.”

Biden’s political career, at 46 years old, is older than that of several of the candidates on the debate stage, including Castro. Biden’s campaign says it’s his breadth of experience that makes him the best equipped to take on President Trump next year. Critics say Democrats need a fresh perspective, though the second highest polling candidates, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are also in their seventies.

Critics slammed Castro for what they saw as ageist attacks, but Biden said Friday that shots at his age are fair game.