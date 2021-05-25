President Joe Biden: What you need to know

The latest

Weightlifting, Gatorade, birthday calls: Inside Biden’s day

Biden, Putin to meet next month in Geneva, the first face-to-face session between the two leaders

Biden to meet with George Floyd’s family amid uncertain progress on race

Analysis: A changed Democratic Party continues to influence the Biden presidency

100 days: Has Biden kept his campaign promises? | Poll: Americans give Biden mostly positive marks for first 100 days

The administration

The Biden Cabinet: Who has been selected

Biden appointees: Who is filling key roles

The Biden Agenda

Read more about his plans on: Immigration | Foreign policy | Health care | Climate change | Social and Criminal Justice | Economic policy | Tech policy

Show More