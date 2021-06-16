The structure at a historic lakeside villa in Geneva was designed to stand in contrast to Trump’s interactions with Putin across the board. Biden will be accompanied by top aides for each session; Trump had excluded aides from at least one session with Putin and demanded an interpreter’s notes. The sequential news conferences are intended to dispel the image of Trump standing alongside Putin at a similar summit in Helsinki, in 2018. There, Trump declined to confront Putin over interference in U.S. elections and took the Russian leader’s word over the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies.