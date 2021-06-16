Biden and his aides said ahead of the meeting that he hoped for a more stable and predictable relationship with Russia, and to set some guardrails for Putin.
“I’m going to make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate, if he chooses. And if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past, relative to cybersecurity and some other activities, then we will respond. We will respond in kind,” Biden said Monday, following meetings of the NATO alliance in Brussels.
“There need not be — we should decide where it’s in our mutual interest, in the interest of the world, to cooperate, and see if we can do that. And the areas where we don’t agree, make it clear what the red lines are,” Biden said then.
NATO was founded in large part to counter the Soviet Union and remains a particular target of Putin’s complaints about the West. He was said to delight in Trump’s rants against the alliance as unfair to the United States.
Putin’s on-time arrival in Geneva on Wednesday was taken as an initial good sign, given the Russian leader’s history of keeping U.S. and other foreign leaders waiting. The sessions began as planned with Swiss President Guy Parmelin greeting both leaders outside a historic lakeside villa.
Biden and Putin then shook hands, smiling, and appeared friendly. They waved but ignored shouted questions from reporters and disappeared inside just before 1:30 p.m.
The two leaders exhibited an awkward chemistry at a press photo opportunity in an ornate library before their first meeting. Both remained mostly stone-faced as reporters yelled questions and photographs snapped pictures. Biden smiled once but the two leaders rarely made eye contact.
Putin said he hoped it would be a “productive meeting,” and thanked Biden for inviting him to meet, noting that there are “a lot of issues” to discuss.
Biden reiterated that “it’s always better to meet face-to-face,” and said he hoped the two nations could form a “rational” bilateral relationship.
“We have a bilateral relationship that has — deteriorated to what is the lowest point in — recent years,” Putin said in an interview with NBC News last week.
“However, there are matters that — need a certain amount of — comparing notes and — identification and determination of mutual positions, so that matters that are of mutual interest can be dealt with in an efficient and effective way in the interests of both the United States and Russia.”
Russian state media said the planned four to five hours of meetings would cover issues of direct concern to Russia and the United States as well as global concerns such as the coronavirus pandemic.
Each leader will give a solo news conference following the sessions, which U.S. officials said could extend well beyond the planned time span. Putin will go first and Biden will close the summit.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television Wednesday that there is no deadline to end the meeting.
“No one is setting any time limits on the presidents,” Peskov said. “This will be completely their choice.”
Biden had issued an invitation to Putin in April, offering to meet early in his term to try to improve communication and establish what U.S. officials described as “rules of the road.” The overture was criticized by Republicans as needlessly generous to Putin, although Trump, a Republican, and other presidents have also met with Putin fairly early in their tenures.
The structure at a historic lakeside villa in Geneva was designed to stand in contrast to Trump’s interactions with Putin across the board. Biden will be accompanied by top aides for each session; Trump had excluded aides from at least one session with Putin and demanded an interpreter’s notes. The sequential news conferences are intended to dispel the image of Trump standing alongside Putin at a similar summit in Helsinki, in 2018. There, Trump declined to confront Putin over interference in U.S. elections and took the Russian leader’s word over the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies.
Biden came to the high-stakes summit fortified by nearly a week of chummy diplomacy with U.S. allies in Europe, a signal to Putin that the transatlantic rifts created by Trump and exploited by Putin are firmly in the past. He also arrived with more than four decades of foreign policy experience and previous experience negotiating with Putin, whom he called “a worthy adversary.”
Putin described Biden to NBC as a career politician “radically different” from Trump.
Putin also said he would be open to a prisoner swap with the United States. Two U.S. Marines are among those being held in Russian prisons — Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. Putin mentioned Konstantin Yaroshenko, serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States for conspiracy to bring drugs into the country, as someone Russia might want back in a swap.
In addition to cyberhacks, including the SolarWinds intrusion into U.S. government agencies and businesses, the U.S. agenda included alleged criminal cyberattacks such as one on a central gas pipeline in the United States this year.
For Putin, a top agenda item may be Ukraine’s possible admission to NATO, which Russia opposes as a direct threat on its border.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for Kyiv to become a full member, but Biden said Monday that “it remains to be seen.” He added that Ukraine must first meet the criteria, including cleaning up corruption.
“This is a new element. No such statements have been made before. Of course, Moscow has paid full attention to this,” Peskov said Wednesday, referring to Biden’s comments.
Putin “will clearly define our stance if necessary,” Peskov said.
The issue of returning Russia’s diplomatic property will also be raised by Putin, Peskov said. In 2016, President Barack Obama ordered the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and the expulsion of 35 Russians over interference in the U.S. presidential election that year.
Isabelle Khurshudyan in Moscow and John Wagner in Washington contributed to this story.