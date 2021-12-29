In Wednesday’s statement announcing the second call, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne noted that the Biden administration “continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European Allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up.”
“President Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and Biden Administration officials have engaged multilaterally with NATO, the [European Union], and the [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe],” she added. “Officials have also held numerous consultations with their counterparts, including those from eastern flank countries bilaterally and in the [Bucharest Nine] format as well as Ukraine.”
The Bucharest Nine is a reference to nine European nations that form the eastern edge of NATO: Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.