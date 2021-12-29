A senior administration official said that the Russian government had requested the call and that Biden would make clear that “we are prepared for diplomacy and for a diplomatic path forward. But we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a further invasion of Ukraine.”
“I think both leaders believe that there is genuine value in direct leader-to-leader engagement, that we are in a moment of crisis and have been for some weeks now given the Russian buildup,” added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the call.
The planned call will be the second this month amid Russia’s buildup on the border with Ukraine. In a Dec. 7 video call, Biden warned Putin not to mount a new invasion and laid out the economic and security costs that Russia would face if the Kremlin went down that path.
The senior administration official said Wednesday that the United States has coordinated with its allies “to impose severe sanctions on the Russian economy and financial system, far beyond what was implemented in 2014” when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.
“We have made plans to reinforce NATO’s force posture in allied states in the event of a further invasion, which would destabilize the security situation in Europe and demand adjustments to NATO forces and capabilities,” the official said. “And we are prepared to provide Ukraine with further assistance to defend its territory and respond to a potential Russian occupation, should a further invasion proceed in the coming weeks.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the call focused on “Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia.”
In Wednesday’s statement announcing Biden’s planned call with Putin, Horne noted that the administration “continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European Allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up.”
“President Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and Biden Administration officials have engaged multilaterally with NATO, the [European Union], and the [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe],” she added. “Officials have also held numerous consultations with their counterparts, including those from eastern flank countries bilaterally and in the [Bucharest Nine] format as well as Ukraine.”
The Bucharest Nine is a reference to nine European nations that form the eastern edge of NATO: Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.
U.S. and Russian officials are planning to sit down for security talks on Jan. 10.
The senior administration official who shared details of Biden’s planned call with Putin said, “It is not our expectation that President Biden and President Putin will participate in the session on the 10th.”
The Biden administration has said the talks must proceed on the basis of reciprocity and the president plans to bring up a range of concerns that Washington has about Russia’s activities in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe.
Russia is looking to extract security concessions from the United States and its European partners, while simultaneously threatening the possibility of a new invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. partner nation that is not a member of NATO. Moscow has made a range of demands, saying that Washington needs to provide written guarantees that NATO will no longer expand eastward, a point the White House has dismissed as a nonstarter.
Since October, Putin has massed tens of thousands of Russian troops, as well as materiel, near the border with Ukraine, and the Biden administration has said the Russian military is making plans for a new invasion.
An unclassified U.S. intelligence analysis revealed by The Washington Post earlier this year found that Russia was preparing to move as many as 175,000 forces in preparation for an invasion, though the White House has said Putin hasn’t made a decision yet about whether to launch an offensive. U.S. officials and military analysts have predicted that if Putin decides to proceed, the offensive could take place in late January or February.
The Kremlin has denied any such offensive is in the offing but has taken advantage of the situation to force long-sought, wide-ranging talks with Washington on European security issues.
The White House has said the talks will take place in a variety of formats, not only bilaterally between Washington and Moscow, but also through the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Biden administration officials have emphasized that the United States is not planning to make any deals about security in Europe without the involvement of its European allies.
Paul Sonne contributed to this report.