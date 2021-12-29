A senior administration official said that the Russian government had requested the call and that Biden would make clear that “we are prepared for diplomacy and for a diplomatic path forward. But we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a further invasion of Ukraine.”
“I think both leaders believe that there is genuine value in direct leader-to-leader engagement, that we are in a moment of crisis and have been for some weeks now given the Russian buildup,” added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the call.
The planned call will be the second this month amid Russia’s buildup on the border with Ukraine. In a Dec. 7 video call, Biden warned Putin not to mount a new invasion and laid out the economic and security costs that Russia would face if the Kremlin went down that path.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the call focused on “Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia.”
In Wednesday’s statement announcing Biden’s planned call with Putin, Horne noted that the administration “continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European Allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up.”
“President Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and Biden Administration officials have engaged multilaterally with NATO, the [European Union], and the [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe],” she added. “Officials have also held numerous consultations with their counterparts, including those from eastern flank countries bilaterally and in the [Bucharest Nine] format as well as Ukraine.”
The Bucharest Nine is a reference to nine European nations that form the eastern edge of NATO: Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.
U.S. and Russian officials are planning to sit down for security talks on Jan. 10.
The senior administration official who shared details of Biden’s planned call with Putin said, “It is not our expectation that President Biden and President Putin will participate in the session on the 10th.”