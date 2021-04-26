But Biden’s forceful language on race has yet to be matched with as forceful action.

Until a jury found Chauvin guilty of killing Floyd, overhauling policing practices was not at the top of the president’s agenda. His reluctance to embrace eliminating the Senate filibuster, a legislative practice he said he agrees is a relic of the country’s racist past, has prompted some activists for communities of color to question his commitment to landmark legislation on voting rights, immigration and the minimum wage. And although Biden has received praise for assembling a diverse administration, he has also faced criticism from Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders over staffing decisions.

As Biden, 78, nears the 100-day mark of his presidency, a stark contrast has emerged between his impassioned and sometimes impulsive rhetoric on issues involving race, which many Democrats view as a refreshing jolt to the national conversation, and a more cautious policy approach on issues they view as key to achieving meaningful change.

“I see the intention. What I am now hoping going forward is we will see bolder action to go along with the intention,” said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter. “Because we haven’t seen the action align with the intention.”

Biden’s early presidency has been jarred by a spate of deadly police shootings of Black people, a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and a pandemic that continues to hit communities of color especially hard. These developments have created greater urgency for Biden to move aggressively in the months ahead, activists said.

White House officials said Biden has already taken significant and historic actions to combat these crises and advance efforts to create a more equitable country. They point to sweeping anti-poverty measures that will help Black and Brown families in his coronavirus pandemic relief bill. They also point to his executive actions to combat housing discrimination, curtail private prisons, increase Native American tribal sovereignty and fight xenophobia against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Biden has also named the first Native American Cabinet secretary and the first Black man to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. His vice president is the first woman and first Asian American and Black person to hold that title. His first set of judicial nominees aimed to create more diversity in federal courts, and he has vowed to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court if there is a vacancy.

“The nation that we need to be is one where everybody belongs,” said Susan Rice, head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. “The way we’ve tried to operationalize that as a matter of policy and practice is to infuse equity through literally everything we do.”

She added that “pursuing equity isn’t about handouts or benefits to particular identity groups. It’s about lifting the entire boat that we are in.”

The scope of the challenges Biden faces on issues involving race has presented an opportunity for some legacy-defining achievements, Biden’s allies said. They have begun to wonder what the closest historical parallel is to the situation the president confronts.

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), a close Biden ally, compared Biden to President Harry S. Truman, noting that Truman took office at a turbulent time and “picked up the mantle” of civil rights in ways that his predecessor, Franklin D. Roosevelt, did not. But Clyburn said Biden “thinks of himself more as LBJ than Harry Truman,” a reference to President Lyndon B. Johnson, who ushered in landmark voting and civil rights laws in the 1960s.

Biden ascended to the presidency at a moment of national reckoning on race and has been careful about navigating issues that have stoked the most heated debates. Dating back to his campaign, Biden has voiced support for peaceful protests against police violence, while rejecting calls from liberal activists to “defund the police.” He has also stopped short of embracing reparations for descendants of enslaved people.

But he has been blunt about his view of the current moment as a critical juncture in the country’s long and difficult history on race relations, and soon after becoming president, Biden took some executive actions meant to demonstrate his commitment. He signed an order to promote equity across the federal government, formed a health equity task force and rolled back Trump-era immigration policies. Biden said in his first week in office that he would “make strides to end systemic racism, and every branch of the White House and the federal government will be part of that.”

Those moves have received praise.

“Passing legislation takes a while,” said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.). “He has seized the opportunity to repair a lot of the damage from the past through executive orders.” But the most far-reaching actions will require working with Congress. Biden has voiced support for a police reform bill on Capitol Hill named for Floyd, as well as a bill to expand voting rights. But he has not promoted them as aggressively as he did his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill or the infrastructure plan he is hoping to pass this summer. Some Democrats are demanding a more aggressive push.

“Words are nice, but policy is better,” said Ruth Luevanos, a Democratic city council member in Simi Valley, Calif., who is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The need for racial justice was one of four “historic crises” Biden identified when he accepted the Democratic nomination for president last summer. In many ways, he has put a firmer imprint on the others: The pandemic and the economy prompted Biden to introduce his own sweeping legislation and climate change was the focus of a two-day international summit last week.

Both the police reform bill and the voting bill have passed the Democratic-controlled House but face near-impossible odds in the evenly divided Senate. The president told Senate Democrats in March that it will be difficult to secure the votes to pass voting rights legislation without changing the way the Senate filibuster works.

But Biden has declined to endorse calls to do away with the rule — which effectively means most bills need 60 votes to pass — and instead has endorsed more modest changes.

At the same time, the president has used strong language to condemn Republican efforts to tighten restrictions on voting across the country. Critics say these laws disproportionately hurt Black and Brown voters, and Biden has been blunter than most in his party about the dangers he feels these laws present.

Advertisement

“I am convinced that we’ll be able to stop this because it is the most pernicious thing,” he said at a news conference last month. Biden added: “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.”

Close friends and allies of the president said his blunt commentary reflects his long-held inclinations to speak his mind, even if it sparks controversy at times. It also highlights how his words are often charged by emotion, they said.

Biden watched the verdict in the Chauvin trial on television in his private dining room with Vice President Harris and a group of aides. One person with knowledge of the situation described the moment as emotional and said that there were hugs and tears among some of the people who joined Biden. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private gathering.

When it comes to overhauling police practices, the pressure on Biden to do more is growing in the wake of the jury finding Chauvin guilty of murdering Floyd. In his call with Floyd’s family, Biden voiced hope that the verdict would provide momentum to pass the police reform bill named for Floyd.

But he has focused far more heavily on combating the pandemic and pushing an infrastructure bill. Biden has put forward his own plans on those fronts and has given speeches about them.

The president said much less about the police bill during his first three months in office. And he backed off a campaign pledge to form a police oversight commission. White House officials attributed the decision to civil rights groups preferring that he focus on the bills in Congress.

White House officials said the administration has been working intensely on the Floyd police bill behind the scenes. The strategy is designed to ensure room for private conversations on the matter, they said. Biden is expected to address racial justice issues in his speech to Congress set for April 28.

Rice, who is Black, underscored that police reform is only part of the problem on race. “Criminal justice is a subset,” she said. She also stressed the steps Biden had taken to address economic inequalities that fall along racial lines.

“They haven’t looked underneath the hood of the American Rescue Plan or the proposed jobs package to look at the extraordinary impact in the design of those programs on people of color, whether African American, Latino, Native American, disabled, rural. I mean, it’s literally everywhere,” she said when asked about complaints from activists that Biden hasn’t done enough on racial justice issues. “And if they are looking for things on the legislative front, that’s where they should look first.”

Yet even in areas where Biden has devoted considerable time and political capital and has achieved goals that have won plaudits, concerns remain about the effect on communities of color. For example, coronavirus vaccine outreach efforts are failing to reach men of color, public health experts and community advocates have said.

Biden’s pre-presidential record was mixed, raising questions about how he would govern. Biden spearheaded a 1994 crime bill seen as overly harsh toward Black communities and faced scrutiny for working with a segregationist senator. But he launched his campaign with a video rejecting President Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists and built strong support from Black voters, who propelled him to the Democratic nomination and eventually the presidency. Clyburn said that when Biden discusses issues involving race privately, he talks about inclusion and how to frame legislation in a targeted way. “He makes it clear in all of these meetings that he promises to bring people together,” Clyburn said.

Biden has lived through decades of shifting attitudes on race that influenced his thinking. He was a young man during the civil rights movement of the 1960s, a senator during the crackdown on drugs and crime in the 1980s and 1990s, and from 2009 to 2017 the vice president to Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president.

When it comes to staffing his administration, Biden has received plaudits from some Democrats who feel he has largely lived up to his campaign pledge to build a team that reflects the diversity of the country. But the process has not always been smooth.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) took a public stand last month, vowing to vote against Biden’s “non-diversity” Cabinet nominees until the White House addressed what they felt was a lack of AAPI representation at high levels of the administration. They backed down after the White House agreed to add an AAPI liaison.