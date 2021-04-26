Close friends and allies of the president said his blunt commentary reflects his long-held inclinations to speak his mind, even if it sparks controversy at times. It also highlights how his words are often charged by emotion, they said. Biden watched the verdict in the Chauvin trial on television in his private dining room with Vice President Harris and a group of aides. One person with knowledge of the situation described the moment as emotional and said that there were hugs and tears among some of the people who joined Biden. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private gathering.