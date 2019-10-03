Former vice president Joe Biden announced Thursday that his campaign raised $15 million in the past three months, a disappointing showing that puts him third in the Democratic money race so far.

Biden’s third-quarter haul puts him behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who raised $25.3 million during the same period, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who raised $19.1 million. Buttigieg had been largely unknown on the national political stage until earlier this year.

Biden revealed his campaign’s latest numbers at a private fundraiser in Palo Alto, Calif., Thursday afternoon.

He told donors that “we raised, this last quarter, $15 million — in the middle of summer.” He added that his campaign had received “well over half a million contributions,” although it was not immediately clear whether the number was a reference to total donations or those received during the third quarter of the year.

Polls show Biden leading in the race for the 2020 presidential nomination.

Six other Democratic candidates have released their third-quarter totals so far: Sanders; Buttigieg; Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California ($11.6 million); businessman Andrew Yang ($10 million); Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey ($6 million); and Sen. Michael F. Bennet of Colorado ($2.1 million).

President Trump’s campaign mocked Biden’s fundraising haul Thursday evening.

“HA! We did that in 3 days,” the campaign said in a tweet sent from its official account.

Biden held a flurry of fundraisers in the third quarter in an effort to collect checks for his campaign. Some donors have questioned whether the former vice president would be able to stay at the front of the money pack after a tough quarter marred by gaffes and misstatements. They also worry about his ability to sustain momentum among small-dollar donors.

In the second quarter, Biden raised $21.5 million — one of the largest quarterly hauls reported during that time. But the third quarter is notoriously difficult for fundraising due to the summer lull, especially for candidates like Biden, who do not have an established base of small-dollar online donors.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has begun to eclipse Sanders’s standing among the Democratic Party’s most liberal voters, has not yet released her third-quarter fundraising totals.