Harris is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.
Act Blue, the left’s online fundraising arm, reported taking in almost $11 million in the hours after the Harris announcement. The Biden campaign expects a massive haul from a Wednesday evening grassroots fundraiser.
With Democrats now close to matching the massive $300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and the Republicans reported in July, that could lend a competitive edge just as the campaign enters the home stretch.
