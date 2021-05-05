Under the existing system, app-based companies such as Uber, DoorDash and Instacart had already been able to classify their gig workforce as independent contractors. But those companies had applauded the Trump administration rule, arguing that the Depression-era law was outdated and did not provide the flexibility demanded by the digital era.
The scrapped rule would have identified two “core factors” to determine whether a worker is an employee or independent contractor: the degree of control over the work and their earnings opportunity based on initiative or investment. The Labor Department said the rule “narrowed the facts and considerations,” undermining worker protections under the fair labor law.
Gig and other contractor workers are not covered by federal minimum wage laws and are generally not entitled to benefits including health insurance and paid sick days.
App-based services say their business model are popular with people who like the flexibility of gig work, including being able to set their own hours. In November, California voters rejected a ballot measure that would have classified ride-hailing and app-based delivery drivers as employees eligible for minimum wage protection and other benefits.