The conversations stemmed from the system Iowa Democrats use for the more than 1,600 caucuses that will be held Monday night. In each, Democrats gather in clusters depending on which candidate they support.
Candidates who do not earn support from at least 15 percent of those in the room are not considered viable, and they do not earn delegates. Their backers are free to leave, or to align with another candidate. That can lead to negotiations between campaigns over the fate of the supporters of nonviable candidates.
Biden and Sanders have been locked at the top of recent Iowa and national polling. For them and for other candidates, even minimal growth in their levels of support could be meaningful in the final apportioning of candidates.
In a breakfast hosted by Bloomberg News, Yang confirmed his campaign had been approached by more than one competitor, but declined to say which ones. When pressed on where he thought his supporters would go, he was more forthright.
“I think many of my supporters would naturally head to Bernie,” Yang said. “I think that Bernie and I do have a lot of overlapping support.”
Jeff Weaver, a top adviser to Sanders, acknowledged some talks have taken place.
“We’ve been contacted by a number of campaigns,” Weaver said. “We are not confirming which ones, and we aren’t going to comment on those discussions.”
A spokesman for Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Biden’s team also has reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign about a potential deal, according to a report in the New York Times. Klobuchar’s campaign did not express interest in such an arrangement.