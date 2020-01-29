Twelve major candidates are in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, four of them senators who are also sitting as jurors in the impeachment trial of President Trump. The latest Washington Post-ABC News poll shows former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) emerging as leaders in the field.

Iowa caucuses: The process of picking a Democratic presidential nominee will start Feb. 3 in Iowa; here’s how their caucuses work. Learn about the state’s political geography.

The candidates: Four candidates are at the top of The Washington Post’s polling average Iowa: Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (D); Sanders; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Eight other candidates, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), billionaire investor Tom Steyer, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, plus late entrant Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, are also still in the running. Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

