“This is bigger than any one of us,” Biden announced at the start. “This calls for a national rallying.”

Sanders opened the night by initially telling Americans that those who become ill should seek immediate treatment and feel assured that their bills would be paid for by the government. Both candidates support federal subsidies for testing and treatment of the new virus.

“This is an unprecedented moment in American history,” Sanders said. “Right now in this emergency I want everyone in America to understand that when you get sick, you go to the doctor.”

Soon, though, debate turned toward the expansive Medicare-for-all health-care program that Sanders has proposed. He said that the current crisis has exposed the “dysfunctionality” of the health-care system, saying everyone should have coverage and not have to worry about going to the doctor or paying for potential costs.

That triggered a rebuttal from Biden, who said other countries have similar programs right now and are no better prepared for the global pandemic.

“With all due respect to Medicare-for-all, you have a single-payer system in Italy,” Biden said. “It doesn’t work there. ... That would not solve the problem at all.”

“We are at war with a virus,” Biden continued. “This has nothing to do with co-pays or anything.”

Both candidates repeatedly criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the crisis and said that the United States should be moving much more aggressively and working more closely with other countries. They took aim at what they see as a lack of leadership by President Trump.

“The first thing we have got to do, whether or not I’m president, is to shut this president up right now, because he is undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people,” Sanders said early in the debate. “It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering with unfactual information, which is confusing the general public.”

The one-on-one debate, the first in this campaign season, allowed the candidates to go for long stretches, and the moderators allowed for a lengthy back-and-forth without interruption. But the debate also was somewhat subdued, as the lack of a studio audience meant no interruptions from cheering supporters. During the early portion, the candidates refrained from any vigorous attacks, without the feisty interruptions and crosstalk that marked earlier debates.

The missteps of prior meetings did recur, mildly. Sanders spoke at length about the Ebola crisis, when he meant to speak about the coronavirus. “You keep talking about Ebola,” he said to Biden once he noticed his error. “You got Ebola in my head here.”

Biden initially said that the nation had been through the coronavirus before — and then quickly corrected himself by referring to Ebola and the H1N1 virus, the 2009 pandemic that he called N1H1.

The first matchup since Biden seized control of the race — winning at least 15 of the last 21 states in one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent political history — was the most significant debate-stage test he has faced and a crucial indicator of whether Sanders could change the course of a race that has been slipping from his grasp.

Both candidates faced political challenges, with Biden hoping not to alienate Sanders supporters who have long been wary of him but make up a potent force in the party, and with Sanders at risk of being criticized for damaging the more likely nominee the way he did in 2016, when his attacks on Hillary Clinton had lasting damage.

The debate was unusual from the start, coming in the middle of one of the most significant public health crises in the nation’s history. The candidate podiums were placed six feet apart, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the debate had been moved from a theater in Phoenix to the CNN studios in Washington so the candidates wouldn’t have to travel as far.

As the two candidates took the stage, they bumped elbows instead of shaking hands, and then stood silently. Each said later they were hewing to guidelines that all Americans have been asked by health officials to follow.

It was thought to be the first presidential debate without a live audience since 1960, when John Kennedy faced Richard Nixon inside a television studio.

It took place after an extraordinary week, one that reoriented daily American life as the nation grapples with the global pandemic and the presidential campaigns struggle to adjust as well. As the candidates met, there were 3,244 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and 62 recorded deaths from the disease, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Biden, 78, and Sanders, 79, both said Friday that they had not been tested for the virus, with each saying they are showing no symptoms and have not been in contact with anyone they know who has tested positive. Both, along with President Trump, are in an age cohort deemed most at risk if they contract the virus.

Campaign workers for both Biden and Sanders have been instructed to work out of their homes; the candidates have dropped all pretense of a normal campaign and are scheduling virtual events instead of in-person ones. Anthony S. Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday morning that it would be “several weeks to a few months” before daily life returned to normal, complicating the remaining primary calendar.

Georgia and Louisiana have delayed their primary election days to May and June, respectively. Four states are set to hold primaries Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. Secretaries of state from those states said in a joint statement Friday that they have no plans to delay.

On Sunday night, both campaigns had virtual watch parties. With no spin room, where the candidate’s advisers typically gather with reporters to press their case on why they won, the Biden campaign scheduled a conference call instead.

In the days leading up to the debate, each candidate sought to use the moment of national crisis to portray themselves as the kind of leader who has the right temperament, experience and policy prescriptions. Biden said that “this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration,” which he believes can be remedied with a new administration, while Sanders said the pandemic reveals that the U.S. health care system has long been broken and needs to be replaced.

Biden has made recent efforts to reach out to Sanders’s supporters, beginning the process of trying to unite the party and bring under his wing a faction of it that has been deeply distrustful of him. During his victory speech last week, Biden made an explicit appeal to Sanders and his supporters, thanking them for “their tireless energy and passion” and seeking common ground in their shared opposition to Trump.

In the hours before the debate, Biden said he will adopt a version of Sanders’s proposal of making public colleges and universities free, though the Biden plan would apply only to families who make $125,000 or less, compared with Sanders’s plan to offer the benefit to all Americans. Biden also adopted a proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to change the bankruptcy system in a way that would undo changes that Biden supported in 2005, when as a senator he clashed with Warren over overhauls to the system. (Warren left the presidential race March 5 and has not endorsed a candidate.)

Sanders had forecast some of his attacks earlier in the week, listing a range of issues that he thought Biden was on the wrong side of, before ending with the mantra, “Joe, what are you going to do?”

Since the start of the debates, Sanders has often struggled to land a powerful political punch on Biden, despite the repeated urging of his advisers. Although the two longtime politicians are at odds on many issue confronting the party, they have a personal affection that has often given their debates a tone of the more collegial Senate floor rather than of a political brawl.

Five of the seven candidates who were onstage during the last debate, nearly three weeks ago in Charleston, S.C., have since dropped out. Three of them — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg — quickly endorsed Biden.