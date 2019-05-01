Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a rally in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday dismissed the notion that the United States should be worried about China as a geopolitical competitor, prompting criticism from some congressional Republicans who argued that Biden is underestimating the world’s second-largest economy.

At a campaign stop in Iowa City, Iowa, Biden pointed to his years serving as vice president and as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, telling the crowd that there’s not a “single solitary” world leader who would trade the problems the United States faces for those confronting China.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” said Biden, who last week announced his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

He argued that Beijing has its hands full dealing with its own domestic and regional problems, such as tensions in the South China Sea — which Biden called the “China Sea” — and the “mountains ... in the west.” It was not clear to what mountains or issue Biden was referring.

“They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system,” Biden said of China. “I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not competition for us.”

His comments drew a swift rebuke from Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee.

“This will not age well,” Romney said in a tweet Wednesday night.

During the 2012 campaign, Romney had famously described Russia as America’s “number-one geopolitical foe,” but he has also argued that China is among the countries that typically “stand up with the world’s worst actors.”

Also pushing back against Biden’s remarks was Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.), who is running for Senate.

“I was just at a manufacturing plant that is being threatened by China’s corrupt trade practices,” Byrne said in a tweet. “Not to mention the national security threats they pose. Joe is plain wrong. China is absolutely a threat.”

A Biden campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.