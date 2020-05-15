Biden made the remarks in an interview that aired Thursday evening on “The Last Word.” The presumptive Democratic nominee for president appeared alone in one segment of the program, and was then joined by Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee.

Abrams is a potential vice-presidential pick for Biden, and he asked that she join him on the program. He complimented her work on voting rights, saying she “knows what she’s doing and she’s incredibly capable person.”

Before Abrams, Biden was asked about Reade and made his most extensive comments since he first addressed the accusation on “Morning Joe” earlier this month.

“Her story has changed considerable times,” Biden said at one point. “This claim has changed as it’s gone on.”

Last year, Reade was among several women who said that Biden had made her feel uncomfortable. She told The Washington Post that he touched her neck and shoulders but did not mention the alleged assault.

This year Reade added to the story, saying that he pushed her against a wall in a Senate hallway and put his hand up her skirt.

“Nothing like this ever happened,” Biden said Thursday. “She should be heard and the story should be vetted but ultimately the truth matters.”

Biden also addressed the distress that the accusation has caused on the left, in which some activists take her claims seriously but also want to defeat President Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by at least 16 women.

“You should vote your heart,” Biden said. “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.”

Toward the end of the interview, Biden was asked more broadly about what role he played related to Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser who was under investigation at the end of the Obama administration and was showing up on intelligence reports that captured his communications with foreign officials.

Biden did not address a newly declassified list that listed him among several dozen Obama administration officials who may have had access to reports that revealed Flynn’s previously redacted name.

Biden denied knowing about any investigations, saying, “I was never a part or had any knowledge of any criminal investigation into Flynn when I was in office. Period. Not one single time.”

During a question-and-answer session, Biden was asked if he’d promise not to pardon Trump — and commit to taking a different course than President Gerald Ford, who succeeded President Richard Nixon and absolved him.

“Absolutely, yes. I commit,” Biden said, adding he would leave it to his attorney general, who, he said, “is not the president’s lawyer.”