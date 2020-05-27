“I think that I need somebody who in fact is simpatico with me, both in terms of personality as well as substance. That means that they don’t have to agree with me on everything, but they have to have the same basic approach to how we handle the economy and how we handle everything,” Biden said during a virtual fundraiser with former presidential primary opponent and now top surrogate, Pete Buttigieg.
He added that he wants someone who isn’t afraid to be “completely candid” with him.
“I want to have people around me that have strengths and capacities I don’t,” he added.
Biden is only looking at women for the job. Those rumored to be under consideration include Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Tammy Duckworth (Ill.), Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Val Demings (Fla.) and former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams.
Biden and his running mate will be offcially nominated at the Democratic National Convention slated to begin on Aug. 17.