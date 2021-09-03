“I have been and continue to be a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade, number one,” Biden said Friday morning. “And the most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to go out and to — anyway.”
He added that “it’s almost un-American, what we’re talking about,” emphasizing that he was referring to the Texas law and not to the broader debate over Roe. He notably did not use the word “abortion” in his remarks at the White House on Friday morning.
“I was told that there are possibilities within the existing law to have the Justice Department look and see whether there are things that can be done that can limit the independent action of individuals in enforcing … a state law,” Biden said. “I don’t know enough to give you an answer yet.”
Biden did use the word in other statements this week, sharply condemning the Texas law and the Supreme Court action. Even so, Biden, who is Catholic, has not made abortion a major issue, to the dismay of some abortion rights activists. One advocate, saying Biden has rarely even uttered the word, launched a website called DidBidenSayAbortionYet.org.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that Americans should “look at what the president does and his actions and what he fights for.”
Psaki said Biden has asked his Cabinet secretaries to take a government-wide look at how the administration could push back against the Texas law. The effort is being coordinated by the Gender Policy Council, a group Biden created in the White House to focus on women’s rights.
But the president has not announced any particular action, and Psaki could not say whether the president backs the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill in Congress to create a statutory right for health-care professionals to provide abortions.
Annie Linskey contributed to this report.