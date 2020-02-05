Nearly four years later, at a CNN town hall for his own presidential campaign, Biden was asked how he felt about President Trump’s giving the same honor to the conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh in the middle of the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Biden hesitated, bowed his head before speaking and made the sign of the cross, making the audience laugh.

He said Limbaugh had spent his career “dividing people, belittling people,” and disparaging communities of color.

He also suggested that Trump’s decision to award that honor in the middle of an address to Congress was more “driven by trying to maintain your right-wing credentials than anything else.”

Biden did not cite examples but said that because of the way Limbaugh has spoken about people through the years, “I don’t think he understands the American code of decency and honor.”