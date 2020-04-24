The November election date is set by federal law and would require an act of Congress to change. Any effort by Trump to do so unilaterally would undoubtedly prompt legal action.
Biden cited Trump’s threat to veto the $2 trillion stimulus bill in response to the cornovarius outbreak if it contained money to bail out the U.S. Postal Service.
“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office,” Biden said. “Now what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”
A Trump campaign spokesman categorically dismissed Biden’s accusations.
“Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality,” said spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on November 3rd.”
Biden’s comments come as Democrats are pushing to dramatically expand voting by mail in response to the pandemic.
Biden voiced his full-throated support for that effort, saying: “We have to make it easier for everybody to be able to vote, particularly if we are still basically in the kind of lockdown circumstances we are in now.”